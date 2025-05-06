Back   —   Video Topics  |  Pro-life  |  Pro-family  |  Catholic Church  |  Freedom

Ed Pentin: What’s REALLY Driving the Next Conclave

Veteran Vatican journalist Ed Pentin offers a rare insider’s view of the shifting atmosphere in Rome as the conclave approaches. With over 20 years on the ground, Pentin reveals why this papal election is wide open, and why faithful Catholics are cautiously hopeful. From the quiet fading of fear in Rome to rising calls for unity, reform, and moral clarity, Pentin lays out what’s at stake, what the Church needs now, and why the next pope must confront division, corruption, and confusion head-on. The future of the Church hangs in the balance, and this conclave may decide its direction for generations.

MORE: https://www.lifesitenews.com/conclave/

May 6, 2025

