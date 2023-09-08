Back   —   Video Topics  |  Pro-life  |  Pro-family  |  Catholic Church  |  Freedom

Elon Musk Grieves Over the Loss of His Son to the ‘Trans’ Agenda

Elon Musk and his son Xavier Musk are the latest victims of the transgender LGBT agenda — with Elon Musk blasting the education system that turned his son into a transgender communist. The transgender movement continues claiming child victims, and leftist lawmakers charge full steam ahead with their LGBT agenda to destroy the family. The 2024 presidential elections will have massive implications for the transgender movement, with polls indicating President Trump’s dominant lead over Florida Governor Ron DeSantis. Leftists are already rolling out new COVID-19 protocol ahead of the presidential elections — as Dr. Anthony Fauci himself makes new media appearances.

September 8, 2023

