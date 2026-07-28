Elon Musk: "I Support the Normal People" – Why the Elites Are Calling Him Extreme | Frank Wright

The editor-in-chief of The Economist labeled certain positions “far right.” Elon Musk responded: “No, I support the normal people.” Frank Wright argues that this exchange is not about Musk—it is about a cultural and political struggle over who gets to define what is “extreme.”

Positions rooted in Christianity, national identity, and traditional social values are increasingly branded as dangerous by political and media elites. The real extremism, Wright contends, lies not with citizens defending faith and nationhood, but with powerful institutions attempting to redefine morality, citizenship, and the meaning of truth itself.

The discussion expands into a critique of globalization, liberal democracy, and international institutions—a project that erodes national sovereignty, Christian civilization, and cultural identity. Wright contrasts God’s created order with a secular “state religion” centered on mass migration, identity politics, and environmental ideology.

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