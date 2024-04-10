Back   —   Video Topics  |  Pro-life  |  Pro-family  |  Catholic Church  |  Freedom

Elon Musk takes on Brazil AND did the eclipse just warn the US about a May 18 event?

With his purchase of Twitter, now X, Elon Musk has become a champion of the pro-freedom movement across the world. His latest stand for freedom comes in Brazil, where Musk stated that his social media platform will likely be forced to shut down operations there as a result of non-compliance with a court order to censor accounts. Musk argues, however, that “principles matter more than profit.” Meanwhile, millions of people were transfixed upon celestial events this past Monday as a full solar eclipse occurred across North America. Is this natural wonder a sign that God is using to foretell of events to come? Find out now about these moments and so much more on this, the 100th episode of Faith and Reason.

April 10, 2024

