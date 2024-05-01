Elon Musk Warns About END OF THE WORLD, Kanye Goes from Jesus to XXX, and Russell Brand's Baptism
Faith & ReasonSee More
Elon Musk is warning the world that human civilization will end if more people do not immediately become pro-life and have more children. The New World Order is completely against more children — citing climate alarmism, transhumanism, and more — but Elon Musk is completely right and the world must be saved through the pro-life platform! Then, Hollywood Star Russell Brand has himself found new life in Christ — announcing to the world that he was baptized last Sunday. Russell Brand continues his journey for Truth — the fullness of the Truth which can only be found in Jesus Christ. Finally, Kanye West has fallen from grace by bowing to the power of online ‘adult content.’ Kanye West admits his addiction, but rather than overcoming it, he has chosen to serve his vice and launch his own online XXX business. Kanye West was once an emerging symbol of Christianity for so many but has once again lost his way.
HELP US FIGHT THE LIES OF THE MAINSTREAM MEDIA AND SPREAD THE TRUTH AROUND THE WORLD: https://give.lifesitenews.com
SHOP YOUR FAVORITE PRECIOUS METALS WITH LIFESITENEWS: https://stjosephpartners.com/lifesitenews
SHOP ALL YOUR FUN AND FAVORITE LIFESITE MERCH! https://shop.lifesitenews.com/
Connect with us on social media:
LifeSite: https://linktr.ee/lifesitenews
John-Henry Westen: https://linktr.ee/jhwesten
May 1, 2024
Recent EpisodesShow More
Roger Stone makes stunning Catholic confession, Pope Francis haunted by cardinal elector's past
SCANDAL: Cardinal Dolan downplays 'Cecilia' Gentili's sacrilegious funeral at St. Patrick’s Cathedral
Comments