Ember Week special: 'Some demons are only cast out by prayer and fasting'
It's a special week in the Christian calendar. This week, we have the opportunity to observe an ancient Roman practice that goes back to the Apostles themselves — Wednesday, Friday, and Saturday are traditionally days called “the Ember Days.” Watch today's special episode to learn more about the importance of prayer and fasting!
The John-Henry Westen ShowDecember 14, 2021
Back — Video Topics | Pro-life | Pro-family | Catholic Church | Freedom
Get episodes via email
Recent VideosSee More
-
Ember Week special: 'Some demons are only cast out by prayer and fasting'
-
Massive demonstrations as huge fines and jail coming for unvaxxed Austrians
-
Israel PM compares unvaxxed to machine gun-wielding killers in the streets
-
BREAKING: Pope Francis praises heretical LGBT group condemned under John Paul II
-
What the Immaculate Conception can teach us about the vax mandate