Ember Week special: 'Some demons are only cast out by prayer and fasting'

It's a special week in the Christian calendar. This week, we have the opportunity to observe an ancient Roman practice that goes back to the Apostles themselves — Wednesday, Friday, and Saturday are traditionally days called “the Ember Days.” Watch today's special episode to learn more about the importance of prayer and fasting!

December 14, 2021

John-Henry interviews some of the most well-known clergy and laity in the Church while offering commentary on the most important news developments in Rome and around the world.

