Embracing our call to build the domestic Church now more than ever

To help keep this and other programs on the air, please donate here.

Watch Mother Miriam's Live show from 5.27.2020. Today, Mother encourages listeners to use this time when we cannot access the sacraments to build and strengthen the domestic Church, ie. the Church in our homes. It is never to late to get started, no matter how old your kids are or how much or little you may already be doing.

You can tune in daily at 10 am EST/7 am PST on our Facebook Page.

Subscribe to Mother Miriam Live here.