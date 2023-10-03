Emma Watson, Selena Gomez, & Britney Spears ’marry’ themselves?

Emma Watson, Selena Gomez, Britney Spears, and other famous celebrities are promoting a new form of loneliness called ‘sologamy’ — marrying oneself. Why are some people embracing this and WHY are their friends going along with this? Are they looking for the party and the ring without the commitment? Marriage is rooted in God, the family, and self-sacrifice. Join us to unpack this radical trend capturing many young people today.HELP US FIGHT THE LIES OF THE MAINSTREAM MEDIA AND SPREAD THE TRUTH AROUND THE WORLD: https://give.lifesitenews.com

