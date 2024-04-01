Back   —   Video Topics  |  Pro-life  |  Pro-family  |  Catholic Church  |  Freedom

EMOTIONAL: Man Speaks to Jesus

Ed Jozsa experienced a terrible car that nearly took his life — and the life of his family. Bleeding, bruised, and nearly dead, Jozsa experienced excruciating pain in the car wreckage, and in the hospital during his harrowing recovery.

During his recovery, Jozsa allegedly meets Jesus — identifying with his sacrificial wounds on the Cross.

Jozsa is now on a mission to use the miracle of his survival as a rallying call to the world: live for God or suffer in hell. John-Henry Westen takes the pro-life movement to the limit, discussing the important responsibilities we all play that will ultimately bring us to account at the moment of death.

April 1, 2024

