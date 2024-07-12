Back   —   Video Topics  |  Pro-life  |  Pro-family  |  Catholic Church  |  Freedom

ENCORE: Cardinal Dolan downplays shocking transgender funeral at St. Patrick's Cathedral

Faith & Reason

Faith & Reason

See More

Cardinal Timothy Dolan of New York whitewashed the sacrilege that took place during Cecilia Gentili’s funeral at St. Patrick’s Cathedral — sparking outcry from Catholics around the world for justice. Catholics are called during the season of Lent to pray, fast, and repent from their sins and offer sacrifices for the sins of others.

Now more than ever Catholics are called to make reparations for those who attack the Catholic faith. Fallout from Cecilia Gentili’s funeral continues, as even pro-LGBT priest Fr. James Martin has backtracked his own endorsement of the event. Meanwhile, attacks on the faith continue in the Vatican, as Pope Francis appoints female deacon advocates to the final meeting of Pope Francis’ flagship project to transform the Catholic Church, the Synod on Synodality.

Download the all-new LSNTV App now, available on iPhone and Android!

LSNTV Apple Store: https://apps.apple.com/us/app/lsntv/id6469105564 

LSNTV Google Play: https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.lifesitenews.app 

****

SHOP ALL YOUR FUN AND FAVORITE LIFESITE MERCH! https://shop.lifesitenews.com/   

+++

Connect with John-Henry Westen and all of LifeSiteNews on social media:

LifeSite: https://linktr.ee/lifesitenews 

John-Henry Westen: https://linktr.ee/jhwesten

July 12, 2024

Most Recent Videos

More Video Content 

Recent Episodes

Show More
Recent Videos
52:39

ENCORE: Cardinal Dolan downplays shocking transgender funeral at St. Patrick's Cathedral

Recent Videos
1:14:41

EXPLOSIVE: Cardinal Müller Reveals Senior Vatican Official Thinks NO Mass at All is Better than the Latin Mass

Recent Videos
1:18:31

Archbishop Viganò blasts Pope Francis over schism trial and Trump vows to release pro-life prisoners

Recent Videos
1:12:59

Pope Francis faces UN probe over alleged wiretapping; Bishop Strickland joins exorcism prayer for the world

Recent Videos
56:08

Justice Alito's wife caught on hidden mic praising Sacred Heart of Jesus - Slammed by media

Recent Videos
1:02:11

Trump's conviction and Fauci's confession

Recent Videos
1:24:05

Pope's World Day for Children features drag dancer and Candace Owens’ firing over 'Christ is King'

Recent Videos
1:41:25

Pope offers pan-religious blessing and proposes global eco-Finance

Recent Videos
1:21:01

NFL star Harrison Butker gives stunning graduation speech on college campus

Recent Videos
1:15:51

Pope Francis accused of 'crimes,' and is the Bible soon to be illegal?

Recent Videos
1:16:22

Elon Musk warns about END OF THE WORLD, Kanye goes from Jesus to XXX, and Russell Brand's Baptism

Recent Videos
1:11:16

Russell Brand’s rosary, Biden is God’s pick? And deaconesses already?

Comments

2 Comments

    Loading...