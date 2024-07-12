ENCORE: Cardinal Dolan downplays shocking transgender funeral at St. Patrick's Cathedral
Faith & ReasonSee More
Cardinal Timothy Dolan of New York whitewashed the sacrilege that took place during Cecilia Gentili’s funeral at St. Patrick’s Cathedral — sparking outcry from Catholics around the world for justice. Catholics are called during the season of Lent to pray, fast, and repent from their sins and offer sacrifices for the sins of others.
Now more than ever Catholics are called to make reparations for those who attack the Catholic faith. Fallout from Cecilia Gentili’s funeral continues, as even pro-LGBT priest Fr. James Martin has backtracked his own endorsement of the event. Meanwhile, attacks on the faith continue in the Vatican, as Pope Francis appoints female deacon advocates to the final meeting of Pope Francis’ flagship project to transform the Catholic Church, the Synod on Synodality.
Download the all-new LSNTV App now, available on iPhone and Android!
LSNTV Apple Store: https://apps.apple.com/us/app/lsntv/id6469105564
LSNTV Google Play: https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.lifesitenews.app
****
SHOP ALL YOUR FUN AND FAVORITE LIFESITE MERCH! https://shop.lifesitenews.com/
+++
Connect with John-Henry Westen and all of LifeSiteNews on social media:
LifeSite: https://linktr.ee/lifesitenews
John-Henry Westen: https://linktr.ee/jhwesten
July 12, 2024
Recent EpisodesShow More
EXPLOSIVE: Cardinal Müller Reveals Senior Vatican Official Thinks NO Mass at All is Better than the Latin Mass
Archbishop Viganò blasts Pope Francis over schism trial and Trump vows to release pro-life prisoners
Pope Francis faces UN probe over alleged wiretapping; Bishop Strickland joins exorcism prayer for the world
Pope's World Day for Children features drag dancer and Candace Owens’ firing over 'Christ is King'
Elon Musk warns about END OF THE WORLD, Kanye goes from Jesus to XXX, and Russell Brand's Baptism
Comments