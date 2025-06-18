Back   —   Video Topics  |  Pro-life  |  Pro-family  |  Catholic Church  |  Freedom

ENCORE : Church Fathers SHATTERED My Protestant Faith | Joshua Charles

Faith & Reason

Catholic convert Joshua Charles reveals how Scripture, history, and the Church Fathers led him out of Protestantism and into the Catholic Church. He breaks down the core contradictions he found in sola scriptura, how early Christian writings confirmed the truth of the Eucharist and apostolic succession, and why the modern Church crisis was foretold long ago. From COVID-era church closures to rising apostasy, Charles draws striking parallels between today’s confusion and the early Church’s warnings. A bold call to return to the roots of the faith and to stand firm in the storm ahead.

June 18, 2025

