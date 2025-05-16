ENCORE | Faith before politics: Catholics can SAVE the WEST

Former Crisis editor and political adviser Deal Hudson unpacks the cultural and political forces reshaping America and their relation to the Church, drawing on decades of experience with leaders like George W. Bush and Donald Trump. Hudson makes the case for a moral renewal rooted in pro-life values, subsidiarity, and authentic Catholic teaching. He sounds the alarm on the U.S. bishops’ growing reliance on government funding, warning it risks turning the Church into a bureaucracy instead of a prophetic voice. The path forward? Local action, cultural courage, and a return to Gospel clarity.

