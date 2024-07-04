ENCORE | Man On Deathbed After Car Crash. Here's What He Saw.

Ed Jozsa died in a terrible car crash — and has lived to see the afterlife. A head-on collision, an uncertain hospital stay, and a vision of the afterlife have all given Jozsa a second chance. Jozsa now lives to tell his story about death — the greatest and final experience of us all. In fact, Jozsa alleges to have already experienced his “particular judgment” when God judges the righteousness of a person’s soul. Like other visionaries of heaven and hell, Jozsa gained a shocking glimpse of an afterlife without God — eternity without Christ. Jozsa is now on a mission to use the miracle of his survival as a rallying call to the world: live for God or suffer in hell. John-Henry Westen takes the pro-life movement to the limit, discussing the important responsibilities we all play that will ultimately bring us to account at the moment of death.

Download the all-new LSNTV App now, available on iPhone and Android!

LSNTV Apple Store: https://apps.apple.com/us/app/lsntv/id6469105564

LSNTV Google Play: https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.lifesitenews.app

****

SHOP ALL YOUR FUN AND FAVORITE LIFESITE MERCH! https://shop.lifesitenews.com/

+++

Connect with John-Henry Westen and all of LifeSiteNews on social media:

LifeSite: https://linktr.ee/lifesitenews

John-Henry Westen: https://linktr.ee/jhwesten