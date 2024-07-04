Back   —   Video Topics  |  Pro-life  |  Pro-family  |  Catholic Church  |  Freedom

ENCORE | Man On Deathbed After Car Crash. Here's What He Saw.

The John-Henry Westen Show

The John-Henry Westen Show

See More

Ed Jozsa died in a terrible car crash — and has lived to see the afterlife. A head-on collision, an uncertain hospital stay, and a vision of the afterlife have all given Jozsa a second chance. Jozsa now lives to tell his story about death — the greatest and final experience of us all. In fact, Jozsa alleges to have already experienced his “particular judgment” when God judges the righteousness of a person’s soul. Like other visionaries of heaven and hell, Jozsa gained a shocking glimpse of an afterlife without God — eternity without Christ. Jozsa is now on a mission to use the miracle of his survival as a rallying call to the world: live for God or suffer in hell. John-Henry Westen takes the pro-life movement to the limit, discussing the important responsibilities we all play that will ultimately bring us to account at the moment of death.

Download the all-new LSNTV App now, available on iPhone and Android!

LSNTV Apple Store: https://apps.apple.com/us/app/lsntv/id6469105564 

LSNTV Google Play: https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.lifesitenews.app 

****

SHOP ALL YOUR FUN AND FAVORITE LIFESITE MERCH! https://shop.lifesitenews.com/   

+++

Connect with John-Henry Westen and all of LifeSiteNews on social media:

LifeSite: https://linktr.ee/lifesitenews 

John-Henry Westen: https://linktr.ee/jhwesten

July 4, 2024

Most Recent Videos

More Video Content 

Recent Episodes

Show More
Recent Videos

ENCORE | Man On Deathbed After Car Crash. Here's What He Saw.

Recent Videos
40:40

THIS holy priest was canceled for doing exactly what priests MUST do

Recent Videos
40:38

Tolkien’s ‘Lord of the Rings’ prophecy of coming AI tyranny uncovered

Recent Videos
39:28

MIRACLE! St. Michael statue on Donald Trump's bedside table: Fr. Altman tells the story

Recent Videos
28:11

‘New World Order,’ Jerusalem Temple – Two key goals for this religious group hastening ‘Messiah’

Recent Videos
17:42

Who are the REAL conspiracy theorists?

Recent Videos
24:07

2024 – A year that will change the course of history?

Recent Videos
1:06:59

Pope Francis, End Times prophecy, warning, miracle: Here's how it all lines up

Recent Videos
52:45

This homeschooling Catholic mom of 12 serves 50k people in Ethiopia

Recent Videos
24:21

Death of 21 Coptic martyrs coming to the big screen

Recent Videos
31:10

Jason Evert: attacked by witches, fake news, and tomato soup

Recent Videos
1:35:40

Antichrist full breakdown: the signs you NEED to know

Comments

0 Comments

    Loading...