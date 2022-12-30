ENCORE: The 2030 goal for the New World Order involves the Catholic Church
Heretic bishops and cardinals are working overtime to destroy the culture of life, family values, and even natural law. Watch now and see what was exposed just three months ago regarding Pope Francis’ secret meeting with cardinals and the remaining influence of disgraced cardinal Theodore McCarrick. The globalist effort to destroy the Church is impacting all areas of the traditional Catholic world — even into the perilous future of the Latin Mass. Watch now and see the fight that the culture of life must win. FIGHT FOR THE CULTURE OF LIFE ASAP! https://give.lifesitenews.com
Faith & ReasonDecember 30, 2022
About the Show
Faith & Reason will tackle the biggest current events pertaining to U.S. and Canadian politics, global affairs, the Vatican, Pope Francis, and much more. Faith & Reason is co-hosted by John-Henry Westen, Fr. James Altman, Jack Maxey, and Liz Yore. John-Henry Westen is co-founder and editor-in-chief of LifeSiteNews. Fr. Altman is a Wisconsin-based priest cancelled by his bishop for preaching the truth about abortion. Jack Maxey is the former co-host of Steve Bannon’s “War Room.” Liz Yore is a lawyer and founder of the children rights advocacy group Yore Children.
