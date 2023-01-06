Faith & Reason

ENCORE: The Vatican conference that called inviting the Jews to embrace Jesus 'anti-Semitic'

On this week’s episode of Faith & Reason, we revisit the panel's discussion of Bishop Bruno Forte's claim that Jews do not need to convert, Pope Francis's rejection of the conversion of non-Catholics, and Jack Maxey's work on the laptop which clearly shows the involvement of Joe Biden in his son Hunter's corruption.

Faith & ReasonJanuary 6, 2023

Faith & Reason

Faith & Reason will tackle the biggest current events pertaining to U.S. and Canadian politics, global affairs, the Vatican, Pope Francis, and much more. Faith & Reason is co-hosted by John-Henry Westen, Fr. James Altman, Jack Maxey, and Liz Yore. John-Henry Westen is co-founder and editor-in-chief of LifeSiteNews. Fr. Altman is a Wisconsin-based priest cancelled by his bishop for preaching the truth about abortion. Jack Maxey is the former co-host of Steve Bannon’s “War Room.” Liz Yore is a lawyer and founder of the children rights advocacy group Yore Children.

