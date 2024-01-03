‘End of times’ Catholic prophecies call us to prepare

The death of Pope Benedict XVI shed new light on the mysterious Garabandal Apparitions, which speak of the end of times: an urgent need for repentance, the coming wrath of God, and the overflowing cup of poison filled by corrupt bishops, priests, and cardinals. Do these warnings coincide with a rare prophecy delivered by St. Francis of Assisi — in which he speaks of the appearance of an apostate anti-pope? These and other prophecies serve as an urgent need for faithful Catholics to remain close to the Church and the Sacraments, pray daily, and prepare for the coming of Christ.

HELP US FIGHT THE LIES OF THE MAINSTREAM MEDIA AND SPREAD THE TRUTH AROUND THE WORLD: https://give.lifesitenews.com

LOVE LIFESITE? LOVE BEING PRO-LIFE? GET THE FIRST AND ONLY LIMITED EDITION PRO-LIFE SILVER ROUND FROM LIFESITENEWS: https://www.stjosephpartners.com/lifesite-silver-round

SHOP ALL YOUR FUN AND FAVORITE LIFESITE MERCH! https://shop.lifesitenews.com/

Connect with us on social media:

LifeSite: https://linktr.ee/lifesitenews

John-Henry Westen: https://linktr.ee/jhwesten