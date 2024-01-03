Back   —   Video Topics  |  Pro-life  |  Pro-family  |  Catholic Church  |  Freedom

‘End of times’ Catholic prophecies call us to prepare

The John-Henry Westen Show

The John-Henry Westen Show

The death of Pope Benedict XVI shed new light on the mysterious Garabandal Apparitions, which speak of the end of times: an urgent need for repentance, the coming wrath of God, and the overflowing cup of poison filled by corrupt bishops, priests, and cardinals. Do these warnings coincide with a rare prophecy delivered by St. Francis of Assisi — in which he speaks of the appearance of an apostate anti-pope? These and other prophecies serve as an urgent need for faithful Catholics to remain close to the Church and the Sacraments, pray daily, and prepare for the coming of Christ. 

January 2, 2024

