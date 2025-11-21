End Times PROPHECY: Mystic Warns of Two ANTI-POPES

A chilling prophecy is unfolding within the walls of the Vatican. A respected mystic has issued a grave warning that the Catholic Church is currently under the influence of not one, but two anti-popes, throwing its very authority into question.

We break down the shocking canonical argument that Pope Francis’s election may have been invalid from the start, and how this illicit lineage potentially extends to his successor, Pope Leo XIV.

