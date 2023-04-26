END-TIMES TIMELINE: Enoch, Elijah, and the Anti-Christ l PART 1

Enoch and Elijah are two of the Bible’s most famous and powerful prophets, and now feature in predictions revealing the future globalist destruction of the Anti-Christ. An expert on end-times prophecies, author Xavier Reyes-Aryal, explains the ancient prophecies given to us in Scripture and suggests that Enoch and Elijah will be the “Two Witnesses” in Revelation 11 who arrive to preach the Gospel. The Two Witnesses will call the world to conversion in Jesus Christ and rebuke the Anti-Christ kingdom and its links to the modern LGBT agenda, New World Order, Freemasonry, and One World Religion.

Reyes-Aryal asserts that Enoch and Elijah will battle Anti-Christ during his temporary reign — and Reyes-Aryal is explaining in full-detail the warning signs of the end-times in this two-part special sit-down interview. The New World Order is on the rise like never before — prophesied by the Bible and detailed in Our Lady’s messages to mankind. What Reyes-Aryal explains in this two-part special is shocking and unforgettable, yet in the end, the Immaculate Heart of Mary will Triumph.

LOVE LIFESITE? LOVE BEING PRO-LIFE? GET THE FIRST AND ONLY LIMITED EDITION PRO-LIFE SILVER ROUND FROM LIFESITENEWS: https://www.stjosephpartners.com/lifesite-silver-round

SHOP ALL YOUR FUN AND FAVORITE LIFESITE MERCH!

https://shop.lifesitenews.com/

HELP US FIGHT THE CENSORSHIP OF BIG TECH: https://give.lifesitenews.com/