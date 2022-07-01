LSNTV

Ending abortion through Eucharistic devotion is crucial to pro-life movement

Pro-lifers accompanied Fr. Gregory Zannetti in a solemn Eucharistic procession to the doors of a New Jersey Planned Parenthood, where they devoutly prayed before the facility for the abolition of abortion. Join LifeSiteNews' John Paul Gutschke on the ground as he provides a glimpse into this event and the motives inspiring pro-lifers in the Garden State.

LSNTVJuly 1, 2022

Share

Back   —   Video Topics  |  Pro-life  |  Pro-family  |  Catholic Church  |  Freedom
LSNTV

About the Show

Your source for videos, interviews, and on-the-ground reporting of life, family, and faith news.

Listen for free

Get episodes via email

Recent Videos

See More