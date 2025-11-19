Back   —   Video Topics  |  Pro-life  |  Pro-family  |  Catholic Church  |  Freedom

“Enough is Enough!” – Bishop Strickland Blasts Pope Francis’ LGBT Revolution and the Silent Bishops

Bishop Joseph Strickland delivers a fiery rebuke to Pope Leo XIV and the Catholic hierarchy, warning them to stop “serving two masters” and scandalizing the faithful while calling out the Vatican for tolerating irreverent Masses, promoting LGBT ideology, and turning a blind eye to illegal immigration’s real dangers. Strickland calls out the Pope’s audience with a same-sex couple and the USCCB’s silence on openly homosexual confirmations as grave betrayals of Church teaching. He ends with a stark warning: a “cargo load of millstones” awaits those who continue to harm the little ones.

November 19, 2025

