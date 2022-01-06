Epiphany heralds the coming of Christ to save all peoples
In today's episode, Mother Miriam commemorates the Feast of the Epiphany, which traditional Catholics still celebrate on January 6, as opposed to the first Sunday in January.
Mother Miriam LiveJanuary 6, 2022
About the Show
Formerly Heart to Heart with Mother Miriam, Mother Miriam Live brings you inspiration and solutions for life’s many challenges. Host Mother Miriam is a Catholic nun on a mission to bring hope to a world that has lost its way – let her share that hope and joy with you!
To tune into Mother Miriam Live, go to her Facebook page here every Monday to Friday at 10am.
