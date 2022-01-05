Apply for LifeSite's intern program in 2022: Defend life, family, faith, and culture
Mother Miriam Live

Epiphany traditionally didn't mean the end of the Christmas season

In today's episode, Mother Miriam shares a recent OnePeterFive article on the forgotten customs of Epiphanytide, including the chalking of doors and the blessing of homes. Mother also laments the loss of these and other traditions since the 1950s and 60s.

Mother Miriam LiveJanuary 5, 2022

