Epiphany traditionally didn't mean the end of the Christmas season

In today's episode, Mother Miriam shares a recent OnePeterFive article on the forgotten customs of Epiphanytide, including the chalking of doors and the blessing of homes. Mother also laments the loss of these and other traditions since the 1950s and 60s.
Mother Miriam LiveJanuary 5, 2022
About the Show
Formerly Heart to Heart with Mother Miriam, Mother Miriam Live brings you inspiration and solutions for life’s many challenges. Host Mother Miriam is a Catholic nun on a mission to bring hope to a world that has lost its way – let her share that hope and joy with you!
To tune into Mother Miriam Live, go to her Facebook page here every Monday to Friday at 10am.
