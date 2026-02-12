Back   —   Video Topics  |  Pro-life  |  Pro-family  |  Catholic Church  |  Freedom

Epstein files REVEALED: Why was he pushing evolution?

The John-Henry Westen Show

Newly released Epstein files reveal a $30 million donation to Harvard’s Program for Evolutionary Dynamics, prompting scrutiny over how evolution is used as more than just science. The discussion frames Darwinism as a philosophical weapon, one that replaces God with randomness and erodes moral responsibility, aligning with elite interests that benefit from a godless worldview. Scientific challenges to neo-Darwinism are explored from frauds like Piltdown Man to modern critiques of genetic information and irreducible complexity. The episode warns that dissenting voices in academia are suppressed to maintain the illusion of consensus.








February 12, 2026

