Epstein’s Islands: Inside Britain’s protected elite | Frankly Ep24

Frankly

Frankly

Frank Wright examines the Jeffrey Epstein scandal as a window into how power operates in the United Kingdom. Rather than treating Epstein as an isolated criminal, he argues that his deep connections to British political, financial, and aristocratic circles expose a system insulated from scrutiny and consequence. The focus shifts from individual wrongdoing to the institutional silence that surrounded it. Britain’s establishment is presented as a closed network where influence shields its own from accountability. Epstein’s case becomes a case study in how modern power structures protect themselves.

February 23, 2026

