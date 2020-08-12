Eric Metaxas: Riots spurred by Cultural Marxists could destroy America

Conservative author, speaker, and radio host, Eric Metaxas tells Jonathon, “I'm very glad they're [the rioters are] burning Bibles because we can see very clearly what the agenda is behind the BLM/ANTIFA movement. These people are Cultural Marxists."

In this week’s episode of The Van Maren Show, Metaxas and Van Maren discuss the riots, cultural Marxism, and how America is “on the brink now of losing everything.”