Podcast Image

ABOUT THE SHOW

Every week, The Van Maren Show will try to get a handle on what is really going on in our culture today. It can be difficult to find news sources and storytellers that accurately reflect a Christian, socially conservative, pro-life, pro-family worldview. Join me on Wednesdays as we head to the front lines of the culture war.

Eric Metaxas: Riots spurred by Cultural Marxists could destroy America

Wed Aug 12, 2020 - 2:07 pm EST

In This Episode

Conservative author, speaker, and radio host, Eric Metaxas tells Jonathon, “I'm very glad they're [the rioters are] burning Bibles because we can see very clearly what the agenda is behind the BLM/ANTIFA movement. These people are Cultural Marxists."

In this week’s episode of The Van Maren Show, Metaxas and Van Maren discuss the riots, cultural Marxism, and how America is “on the brink now of losing everything.”

Share this article

LISTEN FOR FREE

iTunes Google Spotify

GET EPISODES VIA EMAIL