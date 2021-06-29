European singer blind since birth risks career to record pro-life song
Tue Jun 29, 2021 - 2:57 pm EST
In This Episode
John-Henry discusses with Bernarda Bobovečki why she decided to stand up for the unborn in such a profound way, even if it meant going against the orthodoxies of the pro-abortion music industry.
