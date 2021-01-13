Podcast Image

Euthanasia ‘is not what we do:’ president of Canadian hospice facility

In the latest episode of The Van Maren Show, Jonathon van Maren speaks with Angelina Ireland, the president of Delta Hospice Society, a palliative care facility in British Columbia that has refused to follow state-mandates on euthanasia.

