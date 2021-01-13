John-Henry interviews some of the most well-known clergy and laity in the Church while offering commentary on the most important news developments in Rome and around the world.
Euthanasia ‘is not what we do:’ president of Canadian hospice facility
Wed Jan 13, 2021 - 3:54 pm EST
In This Episode
In the latest episode of The Van Maren Show, Jonathon van Maren speaks with Angelina Ireland, the president of Delta Hospice Society, a palliative care facility in British Columbia that has refused to follow state-mandates on euthanasia.
