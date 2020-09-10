Podcast Image

Even if I am right, if I don’t speak charitably I’m not acting like a Christian

Thu Sep 10, 2020 - 5:49 pm EST

In this episode, Mother Miriam apologizes for past remarks and calls on us to always be charitable.

