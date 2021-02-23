Podcast Image

Bishop Joseph Strickland of Tyler, Texas and Terry Barber from Virgin Most Powerful Radio discuss current events, politics, and Catholic doctrine each week.

Every Catholic who is able to should attend Mass in person

Tue Feb 23, 2021 - 3:59 pm EST

In this episode of the Bishop Strickland Show, His Excellency talks about why attending Mass in person is important, and can never be substituted with a virtual livestream on the computer screen.

Bishop Joseph Strickland calls the Eucharistic liturgy "essential" for Catholic life, and he looks forward to the day when churches will reach maximum capacity for masses.

