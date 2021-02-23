Every Catholic who is able to should attend Mass in person

In this episode of the Bishop Strickland Show, His Excellency talks about why attending Mass in person is important, and can never be substituted with a virtual livestream on the computer screen.
Bishop Joseph Strickland calls the Eucharistic liturgy "essential" for Catholic life, and he looks forward to the day when churches will reach maximum capacity for masses.
