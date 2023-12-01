Back   —   Video Topics  |  Pro-life  |  Pro-family  |  Catholic Church  |  Freedom

Evolution: The False Science Enabling The Globalists | Hugh Owen

LSNTV

LSNTV

See More
Hugh Owen, Catholic author and Director of the Kolbe Center for the Study of Creation, delivered a critical message at the 2023 Rome Life Forum, describing how the false science of evolution has enabled both the modernists within the Catholic Church and the globalists on the world stage to subvert the pillars of western civilization. Owen argues that the widespread acceptance of evolutionary theory as truth provides both cover and justification for the rapid move away from Biblical values and the authentically Catholic worldview that has shaped society for centuries. Join Owen now to discover how only real education about the grave errors of evolutionary theory can enable society to reclaim its foundational principles and draw it near Jesus Christ, Lord and Creator of the universe.

HELP US FIGHT THE LIES OF THE MAINSTREAM MEDIA AND SPREAD THE TRUTH AROUND THE WORLD: https://give.lifesitenews.com 

LOVE LIFESITE? LOVE BEING PRO-LIFE? GET THE FIRST AND ONLY LIMITED EDITION PRO-LIFE SILVER ROUND FROM LIFESITENEWS: https://www.stjosephpartners.com/lifesite-silver-round

SHOP ALL YOUR FUN AND FAVORITE LIFESITE MERCH! https://shop.lifesitenews.com/ 

Connect with us on social media:
LifeSite: https://linktr.ee/lifesitenews
John-Henry Westen: https://linktr.ee/jhwesten

December 1, 2023

Most Recent Videos

More Video Content 

Recent Episodes

Show More
Recent Videos

Evolution: The False Science Enabling The Globalists | Hugh Owen

Recent Videos
6:15

Vatican nuncio Cardinal Christophe Pierre confronts journalist Michael Haynes

Recent Videos
16:44

Globalists cannot stand against truth, faith, & power of God

Recent Videos
27:01

Joan Andrews Bell’s husband shares updates on imprisoned wife: ‘Spirits are very strong’

Recent Videos
20:33

Are conservatives voting for abortion? Disturbing trend explained

Recent Videos
19:44

Pope Francis using Synod as smokescreen for 'heretical hypnotism' | Liz Yore

Recent Videos
18:25

Pope Francis' Synod reveals revolution underway in Catholic Church | Jeanne Smits

Recent Videos
18:31

Globalists using 'satanic semantics' to push New World Order agenda

Recent Videos
3:29

Urgent: 46 children need food, medicine, clothing now

Recent Videos
8:13

Synod reveals Catholic Church directly infiltrated at highest levels | James Bogle

Recent Videos
12:53

Ugandan MP SHOCKED at Pope Francis’ Vatican | Lucy Akello

Recent Videos
9:14

Time is NOW for ‘shock troops’ to fight for Christ | Jeff Gunnarson

Comments

0 Comments

    Loading...