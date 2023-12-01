Evolution: The False Science Enabling The Globalists | Hugh Owen

Hugh Owen, Catholic author and Director of the Kolbe Center for the Study of Creation, delivered a critical message at the 2023 Rome Life Forum, describing how the false science of evolution has enabled both the modernists within the Catholic Church and the globalists on the world stage to subvert the pillars of western civilization. Owen argues that the widespread acceptance of evolutionary theory as truth provides both cover and justification for the rapid move away from Biblical values and the authentically Catholic worldview that has shaped society for centuries. Join Owen now to discover how only real education about the grave errors of evolutionary theory can enable society to reclaim its foundational principles and draw it near Jesus Christ, Lord and Creator of the universe.

