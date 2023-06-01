Ex-gay man preaches Christ AGAINST pro-LGBT law

Matthew Grech sent shockwaves across the entertainment world after renouncing his place in the progressive ‘LGBT community’ and choosing to instead reform his life, commit himself to chastity, and follow Christ. However, speaking the truth about the LGBT agenda drew the wrath of the Maltese government, crushing anyone who dares speak against the LGBT agenda and instead proclaim truth about God’s plan for marriage.

To support Matthew Grech’s legal defense against the Maltese government, visit: https://www.lifefunder.com/defendmatthew

The John-Henry Westen Show airs nightly Monday through Thursday at 8:00 PM ET at LifeSiteNews, reporting on the biggest attacks against the Culture of Life including the New World Order, the Great Reset, and the One World Religion. Globalist stories silenced and cancelled by the mainstream media are fully exposed —unfiltered against Big Tech censorship — including Pope Francis’ globalist allegiance to the LGBT agenda, the World Economic Forum, and so much more. John-Henry Westen and his guests offer unique and faith-filled answers to life’s most difficult questions facing the pro-life and pro-family fight to build a Culture of Life — including answers to prayer, discerning God’s will, deciphering ancient Biblical prophecies, understanding end-times revelation, and how to be faithful Catholics in a sinful world. These stories are fundamental to the faith and future of Catholics everywhere, and are seen only at LifeSiteNews.

LOVE LIFESITE? LOVE BEING PRO-LIFE? GET THE FIRST AND ONLY LIMITED EDITION PRO-LIFE SILVER ROUND FROM LIFESITENEWS: https://www.stjosephpartners.com/lifesite-silver-round

SHOP ALL YOUR FUN AND FAVORITE LIFESITE MERCH!

https://shop.lifesitenews.com/

HELP US FIGHT THE CENSORSHIP OF BIG TECH: https://give.lifesitenews.com/