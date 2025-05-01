Ex-German Official: The West PROVOKED This War

Maike Hickson speaks with Willy Wimmer, former German defense official and key player in reunification, who exposes how U.S. and NATO betrayal after the Cold War lit the fuse for today’s Ukraine conflict. Wimmer reveals how American elites planned NATO expansion and even the breakup of Russia, long before the current war, turning Europe into a battleground for U.S. global dominance. He warns: the same forces pushing for war then are pushing harder now. He calls on Europe to reclaim its sovereignty, reject escalation, and embrace peace, crediting Donald Trump as the only Western leader willing to stop the slide into global conflict.

Important PDF: https://www.perseus.ch/PDF-Dateien/bracher-wimmer.pdf

