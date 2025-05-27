Back   —   Video Topics  |  Pro-life  |  Pro-family  |  Catholic Church  |  Freedom

Ex-IVF Director SPEAKS OUT: Why I Left the Industry for Life

Dr. Craig Turczynski, a former IVF lab director, once immersed in embryo transfers and lab culture, reveals the moment his conscience, and his Catholic faith, forced him to walk away. “I let those embryos die in culture,” he confesses, exposing the moral and medical compromises he witnessed firsthand. From the overlooked risks to mothers and children, to the financial incentives that drive IVF clinics, Craig lays bare a system he now believes is broken. Instead, he champions restorative reproductive medicine and natural methods that heal rather than bypass the body. 

May 27, 2025

