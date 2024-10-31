Back   —   Video Topics  |  Pro-life  |  Pro-family  |  Catholic Church  |  Freedom

EXCLUSIVE: Abp. Viganò uses AI to show how Communion in the hand destroys belief in the Real Presence

Watch John-Henry Westen read Archbishop Viganò’s exclusive letter to LifeSiteNews in which the Italian prelate responds to the findings of the largest survey of Catholics in the United States which found that the #1 reason for loss of faith in the Real Presence of Christ in the Eucharist is communion in the hand.

In his commentary, Viganò shockingly reveals that when he asked ChatGPT how a pope could undermine belief in the Real Presence of the Eucharist, the AI program gave answers nearly identical to the Modernist reforms implemented after Vatican II.

READ MORE HERE: https://www.lifesitenews.com/news/largest-ever-survey-of-us-catholics-shows-faithful-want-an-end-to-communion-in-the-hand/

October 31, 2024

EXCLUSIVE: Abp. Viganò uses AI to show how Communion in the hand destroys belief in the Real Presence

