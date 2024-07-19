Back   —   Video Topics  |  Pro-life  |  Pro-family  |  Catholic Church  |  Freedom

EXCLUSIVE | Archbishop Viganò Gives Message Calling out Enemies of the Church

In this exclusive video created for the LifeSite sponsored Traditional Eucharistic Revival event taking place at Victory Field in Indianapolis on July 19, Archbishop Carlo Maria Viganò delivers a powerful message, calling out the enemies of the Church and shedding light on the internal and external threats facing Catholicism today. With unwavering conviction, he addresses the challenges and corruption undermining the Faith, urging the faithful to always stand for the truth and remain vigilant and steadfast.

July 19, 2024

