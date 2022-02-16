EXCLUSIVE: Behind the scenes interviews with Ottawa truck drivers
LifeSite editor-in-chief John-Henry Westen conducted on the ground interviews with truckers participating in the Freedom Convoy in downtown Ottawa. Learn what a day in the life of these brave patriots looks like.
LSNTVFebruary 16, 2022
Back — Video Topics | Pro-life | Pro-family | Catholic Church | Freedom
Get episodes via email
Recent VideosSee More
-
EXCLUSIVE: Behind the scenes interviews with Ottawa truck drivers
-
Western nations are copying China's social credit system with vaccine passports, activist warns
-
They beat me and my wife: Freedom activist exposes brutality of Chinese Communist Party
-
Fact-check: Debunking the bogus 'science' of COVID vaccines, lockdowns, and mask mandates
-
'Claws of the Chinese Communist Party' are everywhere, dissident freedom activist Chen Guangcheng warns