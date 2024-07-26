Back   —   Video Topics  |  Pro-life  |  Pro-family  |  Catholic Church  |  Freedom

EXCLUSIVE: Bishop Eleganti says COVID shots DAMAGED MILLIONS OF PEOPLE

LSNTV

LSNTV

Bishop Marian Eleganti said in an exclusive interview with LifeSiteNews that people were subjected to a ‘great experiment’ during the COVID crisis and criticized the COVID shots for doing ‘great damage to many millions of persons.’ The Swiss bishop also stressed that the Traditional Latin Mass ‘should have a place in the Church’ and praised the traditional liturgy as ‘a beautiful rite, deep, with prayer and reverence to the holy, sacred reality.’

July 26, 2024

