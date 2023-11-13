Back — Video Topics | Pro-life | Pro-family | Catholic Church | Freedom
EXCLUSIVE: Bishop Joseph Strickland Breaks His Silence After His Removal by Pope Francis
Bishop Joseph Strickland speaks with John-Henry Westen, Co-Founder of LifeSiteNews, on the same day that Pope Francis cruelly removed Bishop Strickland from his diocese, despite being America’s most faithful shepherd.
READ MORE HERE: https://www.lifesitenews.com/blogs/bishop-strickland-reacts-to-removal-by-pope-francis-i-feel-very-much-at-peace/
SIGN this petition and STAND with Bishop Joseph Strickland: https://lifepetitions.com/petition/strickland
November 13, 2023
