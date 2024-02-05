Back — Video Topics | Pro-life | Pro-family | Catholic Church | Freedom
EXCLUSIVE: Bishop Joseph Strickland Reacts to the Controversy About Gender Roles
In an exclusive interview, Bishop Joseph Strickland observed that ‘we are in a time of weaponized confusion’ regarding the role of women in the Catholic Church — and explains how God has created a patriarchal structure out of love for us and our flourishing.
February 5, 2024
