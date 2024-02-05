Back   —   Video Topics  |  Pro-life  |  Pro-family  |  Catholic Church  |  Freedom

EXCLUSIVE: Bishop Joseph Strickland Reacts to the Controversy About Gender Roles

Most Viral Moments

Most Viral Moments

See More

In an exclusive interview, Bishop Joseph Strickland observed that ‘we are in a time of weaponized confusion’ regarding the role of women in the Catholic Church — and explains how God has created a patriarchal structure out of love for us and our flourishing.

HELP US FIGHT THE LIES OF THE MAINSTREAM MEDIA AND SPREAD THE TRUTH AROUND THE WORLD: https://give.lifesitenews.com

LOVE LIFESITE? LOVE BEING PRO-LIFE? GET THE FIRST AND ONLY LIMITED EDITION PRO-LIFE SILVER ROUND FROM LIFESITENEWS: https://stjosephpartners.com/lifesitenews

SHOP ALL YOUR FUN AND FAVORITE LIFESITE MERCH! https://shop.lifesitenews.com/ 

Connect with us on social media:
LifeSite: https://linktr.ee/lifesitenews
John-Henry Westen: https://linktr.ee/jhwesten

February 5, 2024

Most Recent Videos

More Video Content 

Recent Episodes

Show More
Recent Videos

EXCLUSIVE: Bishop Joseph Strickland Reacts to the Controversy About Gender Roles

Recent Videos
4:14

BEAUTIFUL: African nun explains God's will for the family

Recent Videos
3:20

Africa Life Forum: Exposing the harm of the LGBT agenda

Recent Videos
4:08

The father's role comes from GOD

Recent Videos
3:14

Faith lives in the HEARTS of the PEOPLE

Recent Videos
4:03

Drew Mason: 'One of the greatest scripture scholars of all time ... is SATAN.'

Recent Videos
3:26

Parents get this WRONG about their children

Recent Videos
4:07

President Trump receives Vivek Ramaswamy's endorsement to champion life, faith & family

Recent Videos
5:06

"This CANNOT happen again." Pope Francis' time of confusion will end

Recent Videos
3:19

The hilarious truth of exposing the abortion agenda

Recent Videos
4:43

WOW: Comedian goes ALL-IN with pro-life comedy!

Recent Videos
5:58

CLIP: Bishop Strickland on Pope Francis using 'sleight of hand' to undermine Catholic teaching

Comments

0 Comments

    Loading...