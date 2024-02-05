EXCLUSIVE: Bishop Joseph Strickland Reacts to the Controversy About Gender Roles

In an exclusive interview, Bishop Joseph Strickland observed that ‘we are in a time of weaponized confusion’ regarding the role of women in the Catholic Church — and explains how God has created a patriarchal structure out of love for us and our flourishing.

HELP US FIGHT THE LIES OF THE MAINSTREAM MEDIA AND SPREAD THE TRUTH AROUND THE WORLD: https://give.lifesitenews.com



LOVE LIFESITE? LOVE BEING PRO-LIFE? GET THE FIRST AND ONLY LIMITED EDITION PRO-LIFE SILVER ROUND FROM LIFESITENEWS: https://stjosephpartners.com/lifesitenews

SHOP ALL YOUR FUN AND FAVORITE LIFESITE MERCH! https://shop.lifesitenews.com/

Connect with us on social media:

LifeSite: https://linktr.ee/lifesitenews

John-Henry Westen: https://linktr.ee/jhwesten