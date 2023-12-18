EXCLUSIVE: Bishop Strickland urges bishops to say 'no' to Francis' 'blessings' for gay couples

In an exclusive video statement for LifeSiteNews, Bishop Joseph Strickland called on all Catholics, and especially on bishops, to reject Pope Francis’ new ‘blessings’ for homosexual couples.

READ FULL STORY HERE: https://www.lifesitenews.com/news/breaking-pope-francis-publishes-norms-for-clergy-to-bless-homosexual-couples

HELP US FIGHT THE LIES OF THE MAINSTREAM MEDIA AND SPREAD THE TRUTH AROUND THE WORLD: https://give.lifesitenews.com

LOVE LIFESITE? LOVE BEING PRO-LIFE? GET THE FIRST AND ONLY LIMITED EDITION PRO-LIFE SILVER ROUND FROM LIFESITENEWS: https://www.stjosephpartners.com/lifesite-silver-round

SHOP ALL YOUR FUN AND FAVORITE LIFESITE MERCH! https://shop.lifesitenews.com/

Connect with us on social media:

LifeSite: https://linktr.ee/lifesitenews

John-Henry Westen: https://linktr.ee/jhwesten