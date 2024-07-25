EXCLUSIVE: Bishop Strickland urges Margo Naranjo’s parents to trust God, not abandon their daughter

A faithful shepherd of the Catholic Church is publicly addressing the story of Margo Naranjo, a young disabled woman whose parents may withdraw her life-sustaining nutrition and hydration. Tonight on The John-Henry Westen Show, Bishop Joseph Strickland urges Naranjo’s parents to trust in God and not give up on their daughter. Strickland explains that it would be morally wrong to deny Naranjo food and fluids. But he also reminds us that Naranjo’s parents deserve our compassion, as well as material and moral support.

