EXCLUSIVE: Cardinal Müller Slams Synodal ‘agenda’ using the Church to Promote Socialist Ideology
In an exclusive interview with LifeSiteNews Rome Correspondent Michael Haynes, Cardinal Gerhard Müller gave his assessment and critique of the latest developments pertaining to the German Synodal Way, the Synod on Synodality, the Declaration Fiducia Supplicans and U.S. President Joe Biden’s support for abortion. Drawing on his insight as a former prefect of the Congregation for the Doctrine of the Faith, Cdl. Müller presented striking commentary on the dangers with each topic, calling on bishops to uphold the faith and the laity to demonstrate to their bishops that they do not accept non-Catholic teaching.
March 28, 2024
