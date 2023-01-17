LifeSiteNews Internship Applications Now Open for Spring & Summer 2023
Exclusive: 'Catholic' School To Punish 16-year-old Boy Wanting Girl-only Bathrooms

Josh Alexander is being personally targeted and discriminated by the LGBT lobby for the very values that St. Joseph High School should be upholding: that God created humans male and female. The discrimination pushed by St. Joseph High School is unlike anything seen in the Western world — and unprecedented from a Catholic school. The world watches as Josh takes his last stand, facing expulsion for refusing to believe that boys should have access to the girls' bathroom. The battle for pro-life and pro-family values may all rest on this brave Canadian student.
