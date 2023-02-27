The John-Henry Westen Show

EXCLUSIVE: Chinese insider 'JP Freedom' exposes Pope Francis' communist pact

Chinese President Xi Jinping is bringing all of the world’s major religions into one communist stranglehold — silencing dissenters and crushing the truth with the steady rise of the Communist Chinese Party. In a scandalous and shameful development, The Vatican has betrayed freedom and the Truth, choosing instead to form an unholy pact with President Xi and the Communist Party. As the culture of life races towards complete destruction under the New World Order, freedom fighters stand in the way. “JP Freedom” is one such fighter, risking his own safety to expose the globalist dictatorship bent on destroying Western freedom.

February 27, 2023

