EXCLUSIVE: Colonel Macgregor Shows How Neocons Have Thrown The World into Chaos - Part 2

In an exclusive interview with LifeSiteNews reporter Maike Hickson, Colonel Douglas Macgregor delves into the complex history of US military interventions worldwide and exposes their role in creating a “New World Order” through “perpetual revolution.”

Macgregor explains how a whole system of lobbies within US politics exists to ensure the neocon “forever war” policy continues to be advanced. Moreover, Macgregor insists that many leading politicians are under the secret control of the intelligence communities through a web of blackmail he describes as “Epstein Island on steroids.”

Ultimately, Macgregor trusts Divine Providence to return America to sanity and Christian values and hopes his new organization can contribute to that journey.

May 24, 2024

