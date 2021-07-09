Podcast Image

John-Henry interviews some of the most well-known clergy and laity in the Church while offering commentary on the most important news developments in Rome and around the world.

EXCLUSIVE: Fr. Altman reacts to bishop suspending his priestly faculties

Fri Jul 9, 2021 - 6:47 pm EST

Father Altman shares the details of his recent suspension and his next steps in this special episode of The John-Henry Westen Show.

Read more: https://www.lifesitenews.com/blogs/exclusive-fr-altman-reacts-to-bishop-suspending-his-priestly-faculties

