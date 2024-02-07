Back   —   Video Topics  |  Pro-life  |  Pro-family  |  Catholic Church  |  Freedom

EXCLUSIVE: Insider reveals stunning new details of Pope Francis' Vatican maneuvers

New shocking details from a Vatican insider are now being exclusively revealed for the first time in this special live episode of Faith and Reason, exposing the cabal and manipulation behind the election of Pope Francis. Fr. Charles Murr, author of Murder in the 33rd Degree: The Gagnon Investigation into Vatican Freemasonry, is the confidant who has received these revelations and brings them to light for the entire world to see. The tactics of the ‘Deep Church’ and its LGBT agenda, championed by Fr. James Martin, are being exposed at every turn. Watch now for what you need to know to confront the culture of death and break its grip upon the Catholic Church.

 

February 7, 2024

