Exclusive interview: Mark Houck reacts to FAILED FBI plot against him

The FBI began a new Reign of Terror against the pro-life movement when it 'Swatted' pro-life Catholic activist Mark Houck and his family in an early morning raid on Sept. 23 2022. AG Merrick Garland and his far-left Department of Justice are targeting pro-life heroes across America — but they are not succeeding. Speaking at length with LifeSite correspondent Nick Marmalejo, Mark Houck gives brand new and exclusive insights into the aftermath of the FBI raid against him, and the trial victory heard from coast-to-coast. Plus, get a second exclusive insight from the reporter who broke the story on the national stage, LifeSite reporter Patrick Delaney. LifeSite is committed to remaining your #1 source for pro-life and pro-Catholic news anywhere in the world. Don't miss it! FAITH-BASED FINANCIAL INVESTING IS HERE! CHECK IT OUT! https://www.stjosephpartners.com/lifesite-silver-round FIGHT FOR THE CULTURE OF LIFE ASAP! https://give.lifesitenews.com

LSNTV

Share

