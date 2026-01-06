Back   —   Video Topics  |  Pro-life  |  Pro-family  |  Catholic Church  |  Freedom

EXCLUSIVE: Jason Evert reveals key moments in his son's miracle healing

LSNTV

LSNTV

See More

“Melt the cancer.” That was the direct prayer of Franciscan friars over Jason Evert’s son, John Paul, after a terrifying diagnosis of lymphoma. In this emotional interview, Evert recounts the days of fear, the global network of prayer that mobilized, and the moment doctors stood in disbelief: The cancer was gone.

Evert reveals how surgeons found the mass liquefied, mirroring the friars’ words — and shares the family’s journey of total surrender to God’s will. More than a medical mystery, this is a story of redemptive suffering, spiritual warfare, and Marian devotion, showing how God can use even the heaviest crosses to reveal His glory.

HELP SUPPORT WORK LIKE THIS: https://give.lifesitenews.com/?utm_source=SOCIAL

U.S. residents! Create a will with LifeSiteNews: https://www.mylegacywill.com/lifesitenews 

****
PROTECT Your Wealth with gold, silver, and precious metals: https://sjp.stjosephpartners.com/lifesitenews
+++

SHOP ALL YOUR FUN AND FAVORITE LIFESITE MERCH! https://shop.lifesitenews.com/   

****

Download the all-new LSNTV App now, available on iPhone and Android!

LSNTV Apple Store: https://apps.apple.com/us/app/lsntv/id6469105564 

LSNTV Google Play: https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.lifesitenews.app 

+++

Connect with John-Henry Westen and all of LifeSiteNews on social media:

LifeSite: https://linktr.ee/lifesitenews

John-Henry Westen: https://linktr.ee/jhwesten

January 6, 2026

Most Recent Videos

More Video Content 

Recent Episodes

Show More
Recent Videos
16:23

EXCLUSIVE: Jason Evert reveals key moments in his son's miracle healing

Recent Videos
6:37

Chosen's Jesus actor Jonathan Roumie DENIED Communion for kneeling

Recent Videos
16:07

SCANDAL in the VATICAN: Pope Leo's CRISIS and urgent message from Rome

Recent Videos
23:59

The TRUTH behind John-Henry’s removal — and the new board that protects LifeSite’s mission

Recent Videos
31:09

Pardoned pro-lifers convinced DOJ used AI-altered video to CONVICT them

Recent Videos
25:45

China BANS Catholic priests: Save HERO Jimmy Lai from prison

Recent Videos
5:36

How Catholic nuns are SAVING hundreds of children

Recent Videos
8:32

The COMMUNIST takeover of education | The Great Indoctrination

Recent Videos
24:13

Pope Leo's SCANDAL & the last hope for Catholics

Recent Videos
9:32

Pope Leo's GAY MARRIAGE photo op - Strickland vs James Martin

Recent Videos
1:02:14

Is the Church under SIEGE?! Cardinal Müller explains

Recent Videos
22:52

Exorcist SPEAKS OUT: What Hollywood gets WRONG about evil

Comments

0 Comments

    Loading...