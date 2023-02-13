The John-Henry Westen Show

EXCLUSIVE: Lead African archbishop on the push to decriminalize sodomy

Faithful African bishops like Archbishop of Kampala, Paul Ssemogerere, are the last Catholic warriors standing against the worldwide push for pro-LGBT sodomy laws. As Africa upholds traditional family values and traditional marriage, pro-sodomy activists in the Vatican are pushing even harder to impose the progressive LGBT agenda on these communities. Now, LifeSite is bringing you exclusive on-the-ground coverage of the frontline fight led by brave African bishops against the Vatican's push to decriminalize sodomy and reject the LGBT movement, shining a light on Archbishop Paul Ssemogerere's exclusive reaction to what faithful Catholics can do to remain true to Christ and his Church. FAITH-BASED FINANCIAL INVESTING IS HERE! CHECK IT OUT! https://www.stjosephpartners.com/lifesite-silver-round FIGHT FOR THE CULTURE OF LIFE ASAP! https://give.lifesitenews.com

The John-Henry Westen ShowFebruary 13, 2023

The John-Henry Westen Show

